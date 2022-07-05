STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB raids various locations of Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Multiple teams of the ACB arrived at five locations of Khan, a four-time MLA, who had served as the food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government.

Published: 05th July 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:58 AM

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday raided five locations of Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan following a report of the Enforcement Directorate.

According to ACB officials, the raids were carried out at his residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya in the city.

"The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on," the ACB official said.

Multiple teams of the ACB arrived at five locations of Khan, a four-time MLA, who had served as the food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government for over a year from June 2018, from the morning.

Last year in August, the Enforcement Directorate had raided Khan and another former minister R Roshan Baig's residence, allegedly in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore in which thousands of people, mostly Muslims, were duped of their hard-earned money.

Khan had appeared before the ED several times.

