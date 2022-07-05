STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Akasa Air's first flight to land in Bengaluru at 12.40 pm on Tuesday

The airline also unveiled its uniform for its aircrew on Monday which included orange jackets and sneakers, the first for any airline in India. 

Published: 05th July 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Akasa Air unveiled the uniform for its crew on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first set of proving flights from India's newest airline, Akasa Air, to Bengaluru will be operated on Tuesday (July 5), said sources. 

Proving flights are operated with just the pilots, cabin crew and personnel of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and mark the final step before getting an Air Operation Certification for an airline.  

A source said a proving flight will arrive from New Delhi and reach Kempegowda International Airport at 12.40 pm on July 5. The first departing flight from KIA to Delhi will be at 2 pm. Akasa Air has Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in its fleet and plans to launch commercial operations by July end. 

On July 4, the first set of proving flights was operated successfully between New Delhi and Mumbai. The airline needs to have ten flying hours in total before getting its certification. It was in June that Akasa Air took delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the US.

First airline uniform with sneakers

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned airline also unveiled its uniform for its aircrew on Monday which included orange jackets and sneakers, the first for any airline in India. Stressing on the eco-friendly nature of the outfit, Akasa Air tweeted, "Our crew uniforms are made using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics salvaged from marine waste."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akasa air Airline
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp