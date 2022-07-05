Akasa Air's first flight to land in Bengaluru at 12.40 pm on Tuesday

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first set of proving flights from India's newest airline, Akasa Air, to Bengaluru will be operated on Tuesday (July 5), said sources.

Proving flights are operated with just the pilots, cabin crew and personnel of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and mark the final step before getting an Air Operation Certification for an airline.

A source said a proving flight will arrive from New Delhi and reach Kempegowda International Airport at 12.40 pm on July 5. The first departing flight from KIA to Delhi will be at 2 pm. Akasa Air has Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in its fleet and plans to launch commercial operations by July end.

On July 4, the first set of proving flights was operated successfully between New Delhi and Mumbai. The airline needs to have ten flying hours in total before getting its certification. It was in June that Akasa Air took delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the US.

First airline uniform with sneakers

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned airline also unveiled its uniform for its aircrew on Monday which included orange jackets and sneakers, the first for any airline in India. Stressing on the eco-friendly nature of the outfit, Akasa Air tweeted, "Our crew uniforms are made using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastics salvaged from marine waste."