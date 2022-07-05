Karnataka state government forms committee to recruit pourakarmikas

By Express News Service

A day after pourakarmikas took their protest, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the state government to constitute a committee to look into special recruitment of pourakarmikas across all urban local bodies in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CM Bommai said the committee will have members including labour leaders, Safai Karmachari Nigama 's chairperson, members and Social welfare department officials along with law department officials to frame guidelines for special recruitment rules. The same will be placed before the houses to make it law. "This is a long-pending demand. Presently pourakarmikas are getting paid directly, but are not getting other facilities "he said.

Further CM said no other state has ever taken a decision like this. "Pourakarmikas who were protesting are now happy. This is a historic decision "he said. He also pointed out that they have already announced Rs 2000 distress allowance for all the pourakarmikas across the state.