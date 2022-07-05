Popular Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in Karnataka

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Sarala Vastu famed Chandrashekhar Guruji from Bagalkot was stabbed to death inside a hotel near Unkal Lake in Hubballi on Tuesday afternoon. Unidentified miscreants stabbed him multiple times in the stomach and neck leaving him in a pool of blood.

Chandrashekar Guruji was a well-known person in Karnataka. He was seen on Kannada channels regularly in programmes related to Vastu. It is said that he was also involved in the real estate business in various parts of the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chandrashekar was stabbed in the lobby of the hotel and the assailants came on the pretext to take blessings from him, said the eyewitness. People and hotel staff were shocked to see the incident and no one came to rescue the Guruji. Soon after the miscreants ran away from the spot, the Guruji was shifted to KIMS hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to the Vidyanagar police, Guruji was residing in the hotel for the last three days and he was supposed to check out on Wednesday. After coming from Mumbai he was staying in Hubballi from July 2.

After the incident, Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCPs and other top cops visited the hotel and sealed it down for investigation. The entire stabbing incident has been recorded on the CCTVs of the hotel. Soon after the Guruji came and sat on the sofa, the miscreants met him and began casual talks. Within no time both began to stab him to death.

Soon after the incident, two killers ran away from the hotel and escaped in cars. Based on the CCTV footage, the police launched an investigation, and teams have been formed to catch the accused.