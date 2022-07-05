STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in Karnataka, two detained

It is said that he was also involved in the real estate business in various parts of the state. 

Published: 05th July 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 12:52 AM

Chandrashekhar Guruji

Brutally murdered: Chandrashekhar Guruji

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALI: Sarala Vastu famed Chandrashekhar Guruji from Bagalkot was stabbed to death inside a  hotel near Unkal Lake in Hubballi on Tuesday afternoon. Unidentified miscreants stabbed him multiple times in the stomach and neck leaving him in a pool of blood.

According to ANI, the state police have detained two people in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Commissioner had formed teams. The names of the accused are Mahantesh and Manjunath. They are the ones who have been seen on the CCTV."

Mahantesh Shiru and Manjunath Marewad were former employees of Guruji were detained with the help of Belgaum police while trying to escape in a car, ANI quoted Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram as saying.

Chandrashekar Guruji was a well-known person in Karnataka. He was seen on Kannada channels regularly in programmes related to Vastu. It is said that he was also involved in the real estate business in various parts of the state. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Chandrashekar was stabbed in the lobby of the hotel and the assailants came on the pretext to take blessings from him, said the eyewitness. People and hotel staff were shocked to see the incident and no one came to rescue the Guruji. Soon after the miscreants ran away from the spot, the Guruji was shifted to KIMS hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

WATCH | 

According to the Vidyanagar police, Guruji was residing in the hotel for the last three days and he was supposed to check out on Wednesday. After coming from Mumbai he was staying in Hubballi from July 2.

After the incident, Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCPs and other top cops visited the hotel and sealed it down for investigation. The entire stabbing incident has been recorded on the CCTVs of the hotel. Soon after the Guruji came and sat on the sofa, the miscreants met him and began casual talks. Within no time both began to stab him to death.

Soon after the incident, two killers ran away from the hotel and escaped in cars. Based on the CCTV footage, the police launched an investigation, and teams have been formed to catch the accused. 

(With inputs from agencies)

