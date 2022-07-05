STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tumkur University’s convocation today without full-time V-C

Tumkur University will hold its 15 annual convocation in the absence of a full-time Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday as the government is yet to clear the name for the post.

By Express News Service

In fact, the search committee headed by former Bangalore University V-C Dr Venugopal K R had sent three names to the governor for approval. According to sources, the names of KSOU’s professor Venkatesh Kumar, who hails from the SC (left) community, Kuvempu University’s Dr Venkateshwaraluru, who was the registrar of TU for some years in the past and Hampi University’s T P Vijay, a Coorgi, have been finalised.

While Venkatesh Kumar has the backing of Union Minister of State for Social Justice Anekal Narayanaswamy, Venkateshwaralu has the support of former chairman of the council D H Shankaramurthy and Vijay has the backing of some RSS leaders, sources said.

