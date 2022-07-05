STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayapura: 40 take ill after consuming ‘contaminated water’

Health experts and officials of Vijayapura district administration rushed the severely ill residents to the district civil hospital and inspected the entire village.

People undergoing treatment at Indi taluk hospital | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: At least 40 people, including children, fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated tap water in Sathapur village near Indi on Monday. Scores of residents rushed to the taluk hospital with complaints of diarrhea, vomit, stomach ache and other illnesses. 

Health experts and officials of Vijayapura district administration rushed the severely ill residents to the district civil hospital and inspected the entire village. “At least 40 people have been affected. Only one woman aged over 70 is being treated in the ICU. Most of them have been discharged after  treatment at the taluk hospital,” said an official.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner Vijayamahantesh B D said, “We are yet to ascertain the reason for people falling sick. According to initial test results it has come to light that there was no water contamination. However, we are collecting more water samples and have sent it to labs for another round of testing.”

“It is not food poisoning as no function or festival was held in the village. I have directed the taluk officials to keep a tab on the village. As of now, no casualties have been reported. People are being treated at the state-run hospitals. The situation is under control,” the DC added. 

Indi MLA YV Patil rushed to the hospital and enquired about the health of the villagers. He demanded a thorough probe into the incident. The main reason behind the incident is poor maintenance of water tanks and lack of hygiene. Water is being supplied to the village from the 24x7 drinking water supply pipeline meant for Indi town,” sources said.
 

