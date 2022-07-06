Congress leader stopped from taking pigs, donkeys to Pratap Simha’s office

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The game of one-upmanship between Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Congress leader M Lakshman took a new turn on Tuesday with the latter attempting to take out a rally with pigs and donkeys to the former’s office for an open debate on the development of Mysuru. However, Lakshman was prevented from carrying out his plan by the police who detained him stating that it would create law and order problems.

High drama prevailed after this with irked Congress workers questioning the police if they were acting on the behest of the ruling BJP, and demanded that they be allowed to go to the MP’s office.“This is the fourth time that I have challenged the MP for an open debate, but he has failed to face us. He always tries to give hit-and-run statements and divert the issue. I have come with documents, but the MP constantly fails to face us,” he said.

He further said, “Simha, while speaking to reporters, has used terms like ‘pigs’ and ‘donkeys’ which is why we have now come now with these animals to question the MP. Pig or boar is the royal emblem of Vijayanagara empire while donkey which is used for professional work which also represents the ‘Madivala’ community. The statements of Simha hurt sentiments of these communities,” he said.

Lakshman was later released when party workers convinced the police that they will hold an online debate instead of visiting the MP’s office. When Lakshman made several calls to Simha for a debate on the issue, the MP did not respond to his calls.