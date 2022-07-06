STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Landslides, road blocks in Dakshina Kannada as rain wreaks havoc

Incessant rains across Dakshina Kannada caused landslides in several areas, uprooted trees and flooded houses and roads on Tuesday.

Published: 06th July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

An anganwadi flooded in Ullal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Incessant rains across Dakshina Kannada caused landslides in several areas, uprooted trees and flooded houses and roads on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV declared holiday to anganwadis, schools and colleges on July 6.

The one-sided traffic was closed and the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) engineers are working on Gurupura highway following the landslide and the police are also taking decisions on traffic diversion. Former MLA Moiuddin Bava visited the Gurupura-Adyapady road following the landslide. He also called the deputy commissioner from the spot seeking help to 800 families, who he claimed were facing inconvenience as there is no alternate road. The road also connects Mangalore International Airport(MIA).

Amid heavy rains, the water level of rivers is increasing. Following increase in river water, Inoli, Pavoor, Harekala in Mangaluru taluk were submerged. The agricultural lands also got inundated. Meanwhile, the boat facility has been stopped from Harekala to Adyar. Meanwhile, MLA U T Khader also visited Adyar. Electricity poles were uprooted in Bantwal; Kudthamugeru in Kolnadu village got flooded.

Sea erosion in Ullal
Sea erosion intensified at Someshwar, Ucchila, Battappady, C Ground in Ullal and few houses are worried about getting washed away. The road in Bettampady has already been swallowed by the sea. In Ullal, 15 houses have been flooded at Kallapu. The Ucchila school and  anganwadi have been inundated.
Meanwhile, two boulders fell in Korakatta that connects Tauduholi cross to the junction at Naringana village. There were no commuters when the incident occurred. The boulders were cleared with the help of PWD  personnel and locals.

There was a landslide on the road connecting Nadupadav and Montugoli, blocking vehicular movement.
Landslide at Saradka on Vitla-Perla road, a Kerala-Karnataka border area affected the vehicular movement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Landslides monsoon Heavy rains
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp