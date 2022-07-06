Landslides, road blocks in Dakshina Kannada as rain wreaks havoc

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Incessant rains across Dakshina Kannada caused landslides in several areas, uprooted trees and flooded houses and roads on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV declared holiday to anganwadis, schools and colleges on July 6.

The one-sided traffic was closed and the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) engineers are working on Gurupura highway following the landslide and the police are also taking decisions on traffic diversion. Former MLA Moiuddin Bava visited the Gurupura-Adyapady road following the landslide. He also called the deputy commissioner from the spot seeking help to 800 families, who he claimed were facing inconvenience as there is no alternate road. The road also connects Mangalore International Airport(MIA).

Amid heavy rains, the water level of rivers is increasing. Following increase in river water, Inoli, Pavoor, Harekala in Mangaluru taluk were submerged. The agricultural lands also got inundated. Meanwhile, the boat facility has been stopped from Harekala to Adyar. Meanwhile, MLA U T Khader also visited Adyar. Electricity poles were uprooted in Bantwal; Kudthamugeru in Kolnadu village got flooded.

Sea erosion in Ullal

Sea erosion intensified at Someshwar, Ucchila, Battappady, C Ground in Ullal and few houses are worried about getting washed away. The road in Bettampady has already been swallowed by the sea. In Ullal, 15 houses have been flooded at Kallapu. The Ucchila school and anganwadi have been inundated.

Meanwhile, two boulders fell in Korakatta that connects Tauduholi cross to the junction at Naringana village. There were no commuters when the incident occurred. The boulders were cleared with the help of PWD personnel and locals.

There was a landslide on the road connecting Nadupadav and Montugoli, blocking vehicular movement.

Landslide at Saradka on Vitla-Perla road, a Kerala-Karnataka border area affected the vehicular movement.