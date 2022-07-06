Siddaramaiah names Vijayendra, Ashwath in PSI recruitment scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra and IT-BT Minister Ashwath Narayan are involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

Addressing a joint presser, Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar demanded the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Siddaramaiah said, “There have been allegations that Ashwath Narayan got some of his candidates passed in the PSI test. Even Vijayendra’s name is heard in this scam. Why has no inquiry or action been taken against them?”

He asked, “Where has the mo­ney collected from aspirants gone? I’ll reveal details at the right time and before the right agency.” He alleged the perpetrators of the scam have collected Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per candidate and tamper­ed with their OMR sheets.

Bommai, HM must step down: Siddu

He said when the issue was raised in the Assembly, both Bommai and Jnanendra maintained that there was no scam. “But now, a police officer of the rank of ADGP has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The government has misled people. The home minister gives irresponsible statements in every incident. Neither Bommai nor Jnanendra have the right to continue in their positions and should step down,” he demanded.

On Monday, the Criminal Investigation Department arrested senior IPS officer and former chief of police recruitment wing, ADGP Amrit Paul, in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.Siddaramaiah said Congress demanded a probe in March, but the government handed over the case to CID only in April. “We cannot expect any justice from CID as a minister and other influential people are involved. We demand a judicial inquiry and a sitting high court judge should supervise it. I had earlier written to Bommai demanding a judicial inquiry,” he added.

BJP government defaming state: DKS

Shivakumar said, “After ADGP Amrit Paul was arrested, within half-an-hour he was sent for medical examination without proper inquiry. It is shameful. When I was arrested, they made me sit for hours. Our leader Rahul Gandhi was made to go through 50 hours of inquiry. This is such a big racket and how can you interrogate him for only half-an-hour? The probe is just a namesake. The BJP government is defaming the state.”