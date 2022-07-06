Udupi sees heavy showers

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Continuous rains were back in Udupi on Tuesday and ADC Veena B N declared holiday for schools and colleges across the district. Water level in westward-bound rivers and their tributaries increased considerably. However, there was a break in the afternoon. Rain receded further by evening. Due to swollen Sita River, several coconut trees, arecanut plantations in Hebri and Nadpalu villages witnessed a flood-like situation. Bommarabettu and Harikandige areas near Hiriyadka also saw many low-lying areas being submerged in rainwater.

Sea erosion in Moolur-Thottam near Kaup intensified. Several coconut trees were washed away by the sea waves. In Byndoor taluk, a house of Moosa Kulsumbi in Shiroor village was damaged and the loss is estimated at `75,000. In another incident, a house owned by Subraya Hebbar in Nada village of Byndoor taluk was partially damaged after a tree fell on his house. The loss has been estimated at `50,000.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions, heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to occur at isolated places across all the districts of Coastal Karnataka till 8.30 am on July 6. Heavy rainfall is predicted till July 10. According to rain cell at DC’s office, Udupi taluk received 58.9 mm rainfall, Brahmavara got 85.9 mm, Kaup - 50.6 mm, Kundapur - 78.8 mm, Byndoor - 67.3 mm, Karkala- 75.6 mm and Hebri- 141.8 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.