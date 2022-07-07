STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

At least, I was not Operation Kamala CM: HD Kumaraswamy

All are beneficiaries of Operation Kamala, he taunted.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting back at BJP for terming him a “lucky-dip” CM, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy asked if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other saffron party CMs got the people’s mandate for the top post. All are beneficiaries of Operation Kamala, he taunted.

Slamming the BJP government in a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said, “I am a lucky-dip CM. Has the one who is sitting in CM’s chair got the mandate? The BJP should not forget that he (Bommai) is also a lucky-dip CM.”

“BJP should ask the one who was Deputy CM during the BJP-JDS coalition government about how many lucky-dip CMs were there in the party,’’ he said indirectly referring to former CM BS Yediyurappa.

“I have many times said that I am an accidental CM, but it is better to claim this than to be an Operation Kamala CM.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP HD Kumaraswamy Operation Kamala JDS
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp