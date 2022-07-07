At least, I was not Operation Kamala CM: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting back at BJP for terming him a “lucky-dip” CM, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy asked if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other saffron party CMs got the people’s mandate for the top post. All are beneficiaries of Operation Kamala, he taunted.

Slamming the BJP government in a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said, “I am a lucky-dip CM. Has the one who is sitting in CM’s chair got the mandate? The BJP should not forget that he (Bommai) is also a lucky-dip CM.”

“BJP should ask the one who was Deputy CM during the BJP-JDS coalition government about how many lucky-dip CMs were there in the party,’’ he said indirectly referring to former CM BS Yediyurappa.

“I have many times said that I am an accidental CM, but it is better to claim this than to be an Operation Kamala CM.’’