Bagalkot: Three stabbed in Kerur town group clash

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Three people were stabbed and many others injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed at the bus stand of Kerur town near Badami on Wednesday. Five shops, 10 push carts of fruit vendors and several two-wheelers were also set on fire before the police swung into action. At least five suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the violence.

According to a source, the incident occurred when one of the victims tried to lodge a complaint against a woman doctor over her Facebook post against the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Those who received stab injuries are identified as Lakshman Kattimani, Arun Kattimani and Yamanur Chungin, all residents of Kerur town.

They are admitted to the District Civil and Private Hospital for treatment. However, according to a police officer, who wished not to be unnamed, “The clash broke out after a group of men was found misbehaving with a girl at the bus stand. Enraged by this, another group intervened and a clash ensued. The situation is under control and police are patrolling all localities.”

As soon as the clash turned violent, SP Jayaprakash rushed to Kerur town and took stock of the situation. He held meetings at Kerur police station. The traffic on NH-52 (Hubballi-Solapur) was disrupted for at least one hour.

Deputy Commissioner Sunil Kumar said, “The CrPC Section 144 will be clamped for two days beginning from midnight of July 6. Schools and colleges have been ordered to be closed in Kerur town on Thursday. The situation is under control and police are probing the incident.”