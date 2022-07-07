Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan’s assets valued at Rs 87 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which raided the properties of former minister and sitting MLA of Chamarajpet Assembly constituency BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday, stated that the Directorate of Enforcement in its report informed that the MLA has amassed illegal assets worth Rs 87,44,05,057, which is disproportionate by 2,031 per cent to his known sources of income.

In a release on Wednesday, the ACB stated five teams of ACB comprising 85 personnel raided four properties of the MLA, based on a report and documents given by ED.

“ACB has registered a disproportionate assets case against the MLA and has seized documents,” it stated.