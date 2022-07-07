DKS: Amrit Paul ready to reveal names of ministers involved in PSI scam, but...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that ADGP Amrit Paul, who was arrested in the PSI recruitment scam, is ready to reveal the names of ministers and leaders involved in the scam, but investigating officers are not recording it.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “The state is facing high levels of corruption and it has become the capital of graft in the country. Everyone knows what the High Court judge said on the issue of corruption. IPS officers, politicians and ministers are involved in the PSI scam, while a minister has asked candidates to surrender. Over 50 people have been arrested so far.”

He said the statement of the arrested ADGP is not being fully recorded by investigating officers. “Such an investigation will not do justice. There should be a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting high court judge,” he added.

Replying to a question on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on threats to high court judges, Shivakumar said, “He has rightly said the judiciary should be protected in this country. Judges have said there should be an open investigation. They also know that the government is fully involved in scams.”