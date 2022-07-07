Hindu activists stop staging of play in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Some Bajrang Dal activists allegedly stopped the staging of a play ‘Jategiruvanu Chandira’ in Mysuru. Condemning the incident, theatre personality and former director of Rangayana Prasanna said, “History seems to be repeating. The Emergency announced by former Congress government led by then prime minister Indira Gandhi was condemned by many, including the Left parties and the RSS. But now friends of RSS are in power. In fact, they have more power than the Congress. So, is it right to act worse than what the Congress did during its tenure?” he asked.

Meanwhile, police booked a case against six Bajrang Dal workers for allegedly vandalising a cloth shop and assaulting two salesmen in Bhadravathi. According to a complaint lodged by one Shoukath Ali, the accused entered the shop at Rangappa Circle at around 5.48 pm on Sunday, verbally abused and assaulted him and another salesman when they were selling clothes to customers.

The activists also damaged a computer, showcase glasses and mannequins. The incident reportedly happened when some activists from Hindu outfits were protesting against the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal at Udaipur in Rajasthan recently. Bhadravathi Old Town police registered a case.