Intruder at INS Kadamba arrested

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A man who tried to sneak into INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar claiming that he is a naval officer has been arrested. The accused Kiran SR, a native of Gajanur village in Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga, tried to enter the base by posing as a probationary lieutenant officer.

“Kiran produced a fake identity card, which had a self-created number on it. He produced the documents at the main gate of the naval base which gave rise to suspicion, leading to his arrest,” sources said.

Kiran claimed that he was appointed by the Human Resources and Planning Directorate who asked him to report to duty. Suman Pennekar, Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada confirmed to The New Indian Express that Kiran has been arrested and the documents which he was carrying have been seized. “We have recovered a fake identity card and a pair of uniforms from him,” she said.

Pennekar added, “There appears to be no motive of sabotage. He was staying in Karwar for the last six months and had been lying to his family that he was an officer. When his family wanted to visit him he tried to enter the base to prove that he was indeed working there.”Naval base authorities said they were not aware of the arrest.