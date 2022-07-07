Karnataka: Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader booked for 'insulting Quran'

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The Town Police here registered a case against Keshava Murthy, a leader of the Hindu Jagarana Vedikae for his alleged speech during the protest against the murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

According to sources, Zameer Ahamed, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia, Kolar has lodged a complaint with the Kolar town police stating that on July 1 Keshavamurthy reportedly made derogatory statements against the Quran while addressing a protest rally near Bangarpet Circle.

Further in the complaint, he has mentioned that Keshavamurthy made a false statement against Islam Dharma.

Based on Zamer Ahamed's complaint, the Town Police registered a case against Keshava Murthy and others under Indian Penal Code sections 153A ( Promoting enmity between classes) 153B( (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration )295A (Maliciously insulting the religion or the religious beliefs of any class) 504(Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) 505(1) and 505(2).

Here it may be recalled that on July 1 Hindu Jagarana Vedikae members protested against the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, in which senior BJP leaders were also present.

Although the first information report has been filed on July 1, the incident came to light on Wednesday late evening.