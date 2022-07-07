STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader booked for 'insulting Quran'

Keshavamurthy reportedly made derogatory statements against the Quran while addressing a protest rally near Bangarpet Circle.

Published: 07th July 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hate Speech

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The Town Police here registered a case against Keshava Murthy, a leader of the Hindu Jagarana Vedikae for his alleged speech during the protest against the murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

According to sources, Zameer Ahamed, president of Anjuman-e-Islamia, Kolar has lodged a complaint with the Kolar town police stating that on July 1 Keshavamurthy reportedly made derogatory statements against the Quran while addressing a protest rally near Bangarpet Circle.

Further in the complaint, he has mentioned that Keshavamurthy made a false statement against Islam Dharma.

Based on Zamer Ahamed's complaint, the Town Police registered a case against Keshava Murthy and others under Indian Penal Code sections 153A ( Promoting enmity between classes) 153B( (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration )295A (Maliciously insulting the religion or the religious beliefs of any class) 504(Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) 505(1) and 505(2).

Here it may be recalled that on July 1 Hindu Jagarana Vedikae members protested against the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, in which senior BJP leaders were also present.

Although the first information report has been filed on July 1, the incident came to light on Wednesday late evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Jagrana Vedikae leader Kolar Town Police Quran Derogatory statements
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp