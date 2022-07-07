'MetroRide' e-rickshaw completes 5 lakh rides, proposes booking auto fare along with metro card top-up

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The electric auto service which provides first and last-mile connectivity exclusively for Namma Metro customers for a minimum ferry rate of Rs 10, 'MetroRide', has completed a milestone of 5 lakh rides in Bengaluru.

It began operations 18 months ago at the Yelachenahalli Metro station on the Green Line and is going steady at three stations as of now. As a further convenience to passengers, it has proposed booking metro tickets along with auto fares on its app, which is presently being trialled with Hyderabad Metro.

The app-based service with 45 e-rickshaws at its disposal, is available for commuters at Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross and Indira Nagar stations. Launched just a few months before the pandemic hit the country, these light blue-coloured rickshaws presently transport 1,200 customers per day from Metro stations to pre-fixed points near their homes.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the service, Girish Nagpal, had a detailed discussion with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Anjum Parwez on Tuesday. He told The New Indian Express, "We have proposed integration of the two modes of transport on our app. The topping up of the Metro card and the payment of auto fare can be done in one go thereby saving the customer time. It has been received favourably and we will hold talks with the IT department of BMRCL next."

The minimum fare of Rs 10 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 5 per km thereafter rarely exceeds Rs 25 as customers are within the 4 km range of any Metro station. "Our average booking per customer stands at Rs 18 and 83 per cent of our booking is done by repeat customers," he added.

MetroRide entered the Hyderabad Metro market nearly two months ago and has met with resounding success.

"We would be able to serve customers much better if we get exclusive parking area at Bengaluru Metro stations, have a pick up and drop space, charging facilities as well as some publicity provided for our service inside the stations," the CEO said. Bookings can be done through the 'MetroRide India' app available on www.metroride.in.