MSP must for all agri produce: Farmers’ meet

Thousands of farmers took part in a massive rally before the start of the convention.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:40 AM

Farmers from five southern states at the convention in Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers are restive again and are threatening to protest, saying their demands have not been met yet. Farmer associations from five southern states, including Karnataka, gathered at a convention held in Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and decided to hold another massive convention in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu in August to discuss issues concerning farmers from these states.

There was a near-unanimous demand that the ‘Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP)’ for all agricultural produce has to be implemented and the GST levied on agricultural produce and implements be abolished.

Farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar, who participated in the convention, said, “Resolutions were passed at the conference demanding a change in the agricultural credit policy, compensation for crop damage by wild animals and a call for the government to take special action.’’ Shanthakumar said villages are going bankrupt because of the private investment policy of the central government.Thousands of farmers took part in a massive rally before the start of the convention.

