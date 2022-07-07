STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Prohibitory orders in Karnataka town following clash between two communities over eve-teasing

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk.

Published: 07th July 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAGALKOTE: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkote district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over eve-teasing, authorities said.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk.

Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalkote Violence Karnataka Violence
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp