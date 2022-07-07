STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red alert in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, education institutions shut

Rains  continued in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday but receded by evening.

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Rains continued in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday but receded by evening. The district has received 110.8mm of rain in last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a red alert has been declared in the district on Thursday and orange alert has been declared on July 9. It has been predicted that in the next 48 hours, all coastal districts will receive very heavy rains. Also, there will be heavy wind in the coastal areas and the meteorological department has warned of huge waves from Mangaluru to Karwar sea areas.

The fishermen have been warned to not to venture into the sea. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner has declared holiday to schools and colleges on Thursday in view of the red alert. As per information, Moodbidri received highest rainfall followed by Belthanagady taluk in the district. The water level of Nethravathi river has crossed the danger level.

On Wednesday, the compound wall of a house collapsed at Maroli and a house in Kinya village was damaged due to landslide. Arecanut plantations were damaged in Fajir village following landslide. A water well collpased in Someshwar. A compound wall of MITE Engineering College also collapsed in Moodbidri, damaging a few cars. A compound wall of a government school in Belthanagdy collapsed. Mangaluru North MLA Bharat Shetty arranged for 250 sand bags as sea erosion intensified in Panambur.

CM holds discussions with DCs of rain-hit areas
Bengaluru: With heavy rain disrupting normal life in coastal areas and the areas of Kodagu Hassan, Chikkam­agaluru, Shivamo­gga and Uttara Kannada, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue works have been taken up and directions have been issued to provide relief immediately. “I have held discussions with Deputy Commis­sioners of rain-hit districts. Already rescue works are under progress, and I have direc­ted them to take up relief work,”he said.

