STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah, Shankaramurthy to receive prestigious awards

Murugha Mutt head Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru will present the awards.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah will be conferred with the prestigious ‘Jayadeva Sri’ Award by Basava Kendra’s Jagadguru Murugharajendra Shivayogashrama Trust, Davangere, on Tuesday (July 12).

The award, comprising a purse of Rs 50,000 and a plaque, will be presented during the inaugural of the 65th memorial programme of Jayadeva Murugharajendra Swamiji.Murugharajendra Viraktha Mutt Shivayogashrama head Dr Basavaprabhu Swamiji said former speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council, Dr DH Shankaramurthy, will receive the ‘Shoonya Peeta Allama’ Award, comprising Rs 50,000 in cash and a plaque.

This apart, literary personality Prof H A Bikshavarthimatha will receive the ‘Shoonya Peeta Channabasava’ Award and freedom fighter Channamma Hallikeri from Hosaritti village of Haveri district will be conferred with the ‘Shoonya Akkanagamma’ Award, each comprising a cash award of Rs 25,000 and a plaque. Murugha Mutt head Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru will present the awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp