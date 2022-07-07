Siddaramaiah, Shankaramurthy to receive prestigious awards

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah will be conferred with the prestigious ‘Jayadeva Sri’ Award by Basava Kendra’s Jagadguru Murugharajendra Shivayogashrama Trust, Davangere, on Tuesday (July 12).

The award, comprising a purse of Rs 50,000 and a plaque, will be presented during the inaugural of the 65th memorial programme of Jayadeva Murugharajendra Swamiji.Murugharajendra Viraktha Mutt Shivayogashrama head Dr Basavaprabhu Swamiji said former speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council, Dr DH Shankaramurthy, will receive the ‘Shoonya Peeta Allama’ Award, comprising Rs 50,000 in cash and a plaque.

This apart, literary personality Prof H A Bikshavarthimatha will receive the ‘Shoonya Peeta Channabasava’ Award and freedom fighter Channamma Hallikeri from Hosaritti village of Haveri district will be conferred with the ‘Shoonya Akkanagamma’ Award, each comprising a cash award of Rs 25,000 and a plaque. Murugha Mutt head Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru will present the awards.