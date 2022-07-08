Book on RSS flies off shelves, to be translated into other lingos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a growing demand for ‘RSS: Aala Mattu Agala’ (RSS: Depth and breadth), a recent book written by Devanoor Mahadeva in Kannada. Efforts are being made to translate the book in other languages and several publishers have come forward to print it. The book is about RSS founder KB Hegdewar, inception of RSS, its history, and its journey till the present times.

The first set of copies was published on June 30, where six publishers including Abhiruchi Prakashana, Nade-Nudi, Gouri Media Trust, Janaspandana Trust, Manava Bandutva Vedike and Bharatiya Parivarthana Sangha, together printed 9,000 copies. Of this, 2,000 copies printed by Gowri Media Trust have been sold.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Guruprasad DN, who owns Akruthi Books store in Rajajinagar said they have 5,000 copies of the book as on Thursday which have already been booked and need to be dispatched in the next two to three days. He said he will be getting another 5,000 copies by next week.

Several publishers from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu and other places are coming forward to get it printed in other languages including English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Hyderabad-based Book Trust has offered to publish the Telugu version of the book and a publisher from Tamil Nadu wants to print the Tamil version.

There are three to four publishers who want to publish the book in English.“This will help the book reach a larger audience as it will be available to non-Kannada readers too,” Guruprasad said. The 75-page book is priced at Rs 50.