Karnataka govt to develop poet Sarvajna’s birthplace

The Karnataka government will develop poet Sarvajna’s birthplace Abaluru in Haveri district, and the tombs of his as well as his parents.

The statue of Kannada saint-poet Sarvajna at Jeeva Park in Ayanavaram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will develop poet Sarvajna’s birthplace Abaluru in Haveri district, and the tombs of his as well as his parents. The decision was taken at a meeting of Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

 The meeting also gave approval to the proposal of setting up a Sarvajna Study Centre at Hirekerur town in Haveri district. A sum of Rs 25 crore has been proposed and the CM instructed officials to submit the proposal for administrative approval.

The CM, who also chaired the Kudala Sangama Development Authority meeting, instructed the officials to submit revised estimates for the Basava International Centre according to the revised architectural design for approval.

There is a proposal before government to construct a museum at Kudala Sangama. According to the CM, the museum should showcase Basavanna’s life and philosophy, and diaplay information about his Sharanas using modern technology. “I want the first phase of the project to be completed by May next year,” he said.

