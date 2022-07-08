Karnataka will soon get R&D policy: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is all set to launch a Research & Development policy which is expected to get the nod in the upcoming cabinet meeting, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “The state government is committed to extending help to every organisation which is into R&D,” he stressed.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the 11th ‘Strategic Electronic Summit- Defence and Aerospace’ organised by the Electronic Industries Association of India in Bengaluru on Thursday.He called upon entrepreneurs in the electronics R&D sector to make use of facilities given by the state government. He said Karnataka is in the forefront in R&D with over 400 such centres in Bengaluru. “We are the first state to have an exclusive aerospace and defence R&D policy. We have a separate semiconductor and renewable energy policy too. The new R&D policy will be approved in the next cabinet meeting,” he said.

Further, the CM said the state wants to encourage research and innovation everywhere. “We will help them by giving various facilities, including incentives. My dream of Karnataka is not just about a livelihood producing state, I want my state to produce a good life for the future through R&D,” he said.

Regarding land allotted for these centres, CM said about 2,000 acres have been reserved for defence production and another 1,000 acres for defence and aerospace manufacturing units. “We are ready to extend all help and cooperation for industrialists to set up their units here,” Bommai said. He appreciated the role being played by DRDO in making India Atmanirbhar in defence production.