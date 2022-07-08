PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka HC directs CID to submit lab reports

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Crime Investigation Department to submit regional forensic science laboratory reports and details of changes in OMR sheets of the candidates allegedly involved in the PSI recruitment scam. Justice HP Sandesh passed the order while hearing pleas filed by some of the accused seeking bail. This was after the CID submitted, in a sealed cover, the progress of the investigation to the court.

Recording the submission of the CID, the court granted seven days to the agency to submit the details before adjourning the hearing to next Thursday. After the court pulled up the investigating agency, the CID had arrested ADGP Amrit Paul recently. Meanwhile, the counsel of the CID submitted that they have submitted objections in all bail pleas.