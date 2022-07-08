Rain for next five days in Karnataka, red alert along coast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wet weather is likely to continue over Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka for the next five days, says a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There was continuous rain for the better part of Thursday.

Weathermen have forecast widespread rainfall for Bengaluru and parts of south interior Karnataka, and also issued alerts for other parts of Karnataka -- red alert (rainfall above 204.5mm) for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for the next two days; orange alert (115.6- 204.5mm rain) over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada for July 10 and 11.

IMD-Bengaluru officials said: “While Bengaluru will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall for the next five days, other areas will experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. This is because of the formation of systems, and also because the southwest monsoon is active across the region.” There is an east-west sheer zone along 19 degree north latitude, seen at 3.1km above mean sea level across north peninsular India.