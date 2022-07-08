Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji Murder Case; ADGP Alok Kumar Visits Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar expressed deep displeasure over the security at the hotel, where Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji was brutally murdered at the hotel in Hubballi.

On Thursday, Alok Kumar visited The President hotel, where Guruji was murdered by his two ex-employees in the hotel lobby on Tuesday in front of hotel staff and security persons. The top cop interacted with the hotel staff and security persons about the incident.

During his interaction, the ADGP rapped at the Hotel management for the lack of security such as a metal detector and other security equipment. “Being such a big hotel don't you have a metal detector,” he questioned the management. He also enquired the security persons about the incident and how the assailants escaped in front of security personnel. He also visited other larger hotels in the city and reviewed the security there.

The hotel is located opposite Unkal Lake on Hubballi-Dharwad main road. Following good lodging and boarding facilities, it attracts a good number of customers. Now the police rapped it over its security. The Hubballi-Dharwad police said they will serve a notice to The President Hotel over the security issue.

The police will review security measures taken in the big hotels in the Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities. Following good connectivity by air, road and railway in Hubballi, many people, businessmen, and VIPs keep visiting the city to reach out to other parts of North Karnataka and also they stay in the big hotels.

The Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said they will hold a meeting with hotel management very shortly to review the security measures. All hotels will be instructed to follow security measures as per the guidelines, if they failed to follow they will be served notice and action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the police continued to interrogate the assailants of the Guruji. According to the police sources, the assailants had planned to kill the Guruji soon after he arrived in the city on July 2. It is said the assailants had made a room in a hotel to chalk out the plan and executed it on Tuesday.

The sources said Mahantesh Shirur, one of the assailants, who used to take care of financial matters of the Guruji till 2016, was sacked from the job and he was very distressed about the job where he was paid more than Rs 1 lakh monthly salary. When the Guruji forced him to return the disproportionate asset, he was upset and killed him.