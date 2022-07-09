STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Arogya Sanjeevini to be extended to pensioners: Bommai

The state government is planning to extend Arogya Sanjeevini, a free health coverage policy, to retired employees of state government.

Published: 09th July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to extend Arogya Sanjeevini, a free health coverage policy, to retired employees of state government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will discuss it with the Finance Department and announce the decision soon.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Retired Government Employees Association in Bengaluru, Bommai said that the health policy now covers only those who are in service.
Association president L Byrappa said the state has 4.2 lakh pensioners and 1.5 lakh who get family pension (spouses of deceased retired employees).

“The CM has promised to include them in the Arogya Sanjeevini policy, which is a cashless service, where one can get treated at government and private hospitals,’’ he said.

He also said they have requested the government to hike the pension by 10 per cent for those who are over 70 years old. At present, retired employees of the central government are entitled to the health scheme benefits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arogya Sanjeevini Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp