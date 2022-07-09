Arogya Sanjeevini to be extended to pensioners: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to extend Arogya Sanjeevini, a free health coverage policy, to retired employees of state government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will discuss it with the Finance Department and announce the decision soon.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Retired Government Employees Association in Bengaluru, Bommai said that the health policy now covers only those who are in service.

Association president L Byrappa said the state has 4.2 lakh pensioners and 1.5 lakh who get family pension (spouses of deceased retired employees).

“The CM has promised to include them in the Arogya Sanjeevini policy, which is a cashless service, where one can get treated at government and private hospitals,’’ he said.

He also said they have requested the government to hike the pension by 10 per cent for those who are over 70 years old. At present, retired employees of the central government are entitled to the health scheme benefits.