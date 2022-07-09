STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Bagalkot & Vijayapura

The epicentre of the quake was near Sangli of Maharashtra at the depth of 10 kilometres. Tremors of low intensity were felt in some districts and in a few villages near Jamkhandi of Bagalkot.

Published: 09th July 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit parts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura at 6.22 am on Saturday.

The epicentre of the quake was near Sangli of Maharashtra at the depth of 10 kilometres. Tremors of low intensity were felt in the villages of Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura City, Indi, Bableshwar of Vijayapura district and in a few villages near Jamkhandi of Bagalkot.

The district administration of both the districts are yet to issue an official statement about the earthquake and damages reported due to tremors in the region. The officials rushed to those villages where people complained about experiencing an earthquake. 

It may also be noted that in the last two years at least 18 earthquakes have been reported in various parts of Vijayapura.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Bagalkot Vijayapura Richter scale
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp