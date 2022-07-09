Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Bagalkot & Vijayapura

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit parts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura at 6.22 am on Saturday.

The epicentre of the quake was near Sangli of Maharashtra at the depth of 10 kilometres. Tremors of low intensity were felt in the villages of Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura City, Indi, Bableshwar of Vijayapura district and in a few villages near Jamkhandi of Bagalkot.

The district administration of both the districts are yet to issue an official statement about the earthquake and damages reported due to tremors in the region. The officials rushed to those villages where people complained about experiencing an earthquake.

It may also be noted that in the last two years at least 18 earthquakes have been reported in various parts of Vijayapura.