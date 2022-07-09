Mahadayi agitators meet Bommai, Opposition leaders

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Following a request from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a 25-member delegation of Raita Sena Karnataka met him in Bengaluru on Friday and discussed their demands, including early implementation of the Mahadayi river diversion project.

The delegation also met opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy and submitted a memorandum to them raising the same points.Raita Sena members have been staging an indefinite dharna in front of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd office since June 20. Apart from the Mahadayi project, they are demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the KNNM and setting up of permanent procurement centres to purchase produce directly from farmers.

Raita Sena president Veeresh Sobaradmath told TNIE that Bommai assured them of getting clearances and that work on diversion of Kalasa stream to Malaprabha river will start soon. On financial irregularities in KNNL, they demanded that the CM transfer the officials who have been working in the same place for years and are responsible for siphoning off hundreds of crores of rupees.