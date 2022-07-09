STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials to face music for poor quality food in anganwadis

After a review meeting here, he said central and state governments are allocating huge grants for the welfare of women and children.

HASSAN: Women and Child Welfare Minister Halappa Achar on Friday minced no words while warning officials that they will face the music if poor quality foodgrains and vegetables are found in the food prepared for children in anganwadis, from where food is supplied to pregnant women too.

“The funds should be utilised properly. There are complaints of fund misuse and supply of substandard groceries to anganwadis in various districts. Senior officials have been directed to conduct inquiries on these complaints,” he said.

His department is also thinking of supplying foodgrains and nutritional food directly to the doorsteps of pregnant women in a few districts. 

