Rain fury in Dakshina Kannada: Landslips in several places

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Though the rains receded on Friday, due to continuous rainfall, several places witnessed landslides, uprooting of trees and rainwater entering the houses in Dakshina Kannada district.A red alert has been declared in Dakshina Kannada till Saturday and the educational institutions have been declared holiday. On Friday, there was continuous rain till afternoon and by evening it receded.

In Moodbidri, an arecanut farm collapsed and a house is in danger. The soil of the farm belonging to Prashanth and Rajesh slipped and the house may collapse anytime. More than 100 arecanut trees got completely destroyed, incurring a loss up to Rs 25 lakh. The family had vacated the house fearing landslide. There was a landslide in Sullia also.

A newly built concrete road got completely damaged in Batrakodi near Bondel in Mangaluru. The road built five months ago developed cracks as there is no proper facility for the rainwater to flow. Meanwhile, a huge tree fell on a road at Kottara Guttu in the city, disrupting traffic for almost three hours.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are filling up the chasm that was created by the a culvert getting washed away, leaving a portion of the Adyapady main concrete road in a suspended state towards Mangalore Airport. The authorities have since demolished this portion of concrete road and have started the work of filling the 8 metres wide chasm with huge rock boulders.

This work has been going on since yesterday. The distance from the centre of runway of MIA to the inner retaining wall is around 75 metres and there is a buffer of additional 25 metres to the perimeter wall, which rests on a retaining wall that itself is constructed on a solid foundation. There is no danger to the runway and operations are going on normally, airport authorities said in a release.Meanwhile, several families in Kannur are in danger following the landslide.