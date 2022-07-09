STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rain fury in Dakshina Kannada: Landslips in several places

In Moodbidri, an arecanut farm collapsed and a house is in danger.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

A house has a narrow miss after a landslide at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Though the rains receded on Friday, due to continuous rainfall, several places witnessed landslides, uprooting of trees and rainwater entering the houses in Dakshina Kannada district.A red alert has been declared in Dakshina Kannada till Saturday and the educational institutions have been declared holiday. On Friday, there was continuous rain till afternoon and by evening it receded.

In Moodbidri, an arecanut farm collapsed and a house is in danger. The soil of the farm belonging to Prashanth and Rajesh slipped and the house may collapse anytime. More than 100 arecanut trees got completely destroyed, incurring a loss up to Rs 25 lakh. The family had vacated the house fearing landslide. There was a landslide in Sullia also.

A newly built concrete road got completely damaged in Batrakodi near Bondel in Mangaluru. The road built five months ago developed cracks as there is no proper facility for the rainwater to flow. Meanwhile, a huge tree fell on a road at Kottara Guttu in the city, disrupting traffic for almost three hours.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are filling up the chasm that was created by the a culvert getting washed away, leaving a portion of the Adyapady main concrete road in a suspended state towards Mangalore Airport. The authorities have since demolished this portion of concrete road and have started the work of filling the 8 metres wide chasm with huge rock boulders.

This work has been going on since yesterday. The distance from the centre of runway of MIA to the inner retaining wall is around 75 metres and there is a buffer of additional 25 metres to the perimeter wall, which rests on a retaining wall that itself is constructed on a solid foundation. There is no danger to the runway and operations are going on normally, airport authorities said in a release.Meanwhile, several families in Kannur are in danger following the landslide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Heavy rainfall monsoon
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp