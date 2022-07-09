STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rs 132 crore okayed for shoes, socks to 48 lakh Karnataka school kids

The government has already approved funds for uniforms, but since they take some time to be ready, they will be distributed later, he said.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

School students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, which was criticised for not providing shoes and socks to government school students even seven weeks after classes started, announced on Friday that it will supply the essentials to schoolchildren immediately.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 132 crore has been allocated to distribute shoes and socks to children. Around 48 lakh students study in government schools across the state.

The government has already approved funds for uniforms, but since they take some time to be ready, they will be distributed later, he said. “There is no need for any confusion.”The order comes two days after Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the government for not taking care of the needs of government schoolchildren. In a series of tweets, he said, “While the ‘vicious gang’ of government ministers, ruling party leaders and officials are indulging in a commission racket and looting the state exchequer, government is playing with the future of schoolchildren by not providing textbooks, bicycles, shoes, socks.”

He said, “Some schools have old textbooks, some schools have new textbooks, while others don’t have textbooks at all.’’Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committeepresident DK Shivakumar too had slammed the government, saying it does not have the money to provide basic essentials to children. He said he would “go out and beg or borrow” to raise the required funds.

Bommai said Shivakumar has been talking about raising funds for students by seeking alms “Earlier, during Covid times, too, he wanted to get funds by begging. But where is the money,” he asked sarcastically.

Shivakumar had made the statement after Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had said children go to school to study and not to get shoes and socks.  Nagesh on Friday said the required funds will be channelled through the School Development and Monitoring Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp