Rs 132 crore okayed for shoes, socks to 48 lakh Karnataka school kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, which was criticised for not providing shoes and socks to government school students even seven weeks after classes started, announced on Friday that it will supply the essentials to schoolchildren immediately.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 132 crore has been allocated to distribute shoes and socks to children. Around 48 lakh students study in government schools across the state.

The government has already approved funds for uniforms, but since they take some time to be ready, they will be distributed later, he said. “There is no need for any confusion.”The order comes two days after Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the government for not taking care of the needs of government schoolchildren. In a series of tweets, he said, “While the ‘vicious gang’ of government ministers, ruling party leaders and officials are indulging in a commission racket and looting the state exchequer, government is playing with the future of schoolchildren by not providing textbooks, bicycles, shoes, socks.”

He said, “Some schools have old textbooks, some schools have new textbooks, while others don’t have textbooks at all.’’Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committeepresident DK Shivakumar too had slammed the government, saying it does not have the money to provide basic essentials to children. He said he would “go out and beg or borrow” to raise the required funds.

Bommai said Shivakumar has been talking about raising funds for students by seeking alms “Earlier, during Covid times, too, he wanted to get funds by begging. But where is the money,” he asked sarcastically.

Shivakumar had made the statement after Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had said children go to school to study and not to get shoes and socks. Nagesh on Friday said the required funds will be channelled through the School Development and Monitoring Committee.