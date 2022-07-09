Siddaramaiah meets DK Shivakumar over birthday bash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah met KPCC president DK Shivakumar over his 75th birthday celebrations, Siddaramotsava, here on Friday. After the meeting, Siddaramaiah, with Shivakumar sitting next to him, told the media, “There is no objection to the birthday celebration within the party. But certain sections of the media are trying to project it as controversial. It is not.’’

Siddaramaiah said, “Did I call the event Siddaramotsava? It is Siddaramaiah-75 Amrut Mahotsava. It is not Siddaramaotsava. As far as the programme is concerned, there will certainly be a political message sent out. No one is a mendicant in politics.”“Is DK Shivakumar or Rahul Gandhi a Sanyasi? The event will definitely have a political message. Isn’t listing our achievements during our five-year tenure politics? Isn’t recalling my political journey politics,” he asked in response to a question.

Siddaramaiah said both Shivakumar and he discussed party programmes and how to face the next Assembly elections.“Leaders from the party are organising the birthday celebrations. The celebration committee has RV Deshpande as its chairman, KN Rajanna as president, Basavaraj Rayareddy as general secretary and Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and H C Mahadevappa as heads of the reception committee,” he said.

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar and senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, BK Hariprasad, KH Muniyappa and MB Patil have been invited for the event, he added. Shivakumar said his meeting with Siddaramaiah followed deliberations with party office-bearers to discuss certain programmes to be organised as per the directions of the All-India Congress Committee and how to take the party forward.

Rahul’s presence at Siddu b’day bash depends on ED grilling of Sonia

Bengaluru: Though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly promised to take part in the 75th birthday celebration of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, slated for August 3, his participation may depend on how long the Enforcement Directorate continues its probe against his mother Sonia as fresh summons were issued to her to be present before the agency on July 31. Sonia and Rahul were issued summonses to appear before the investigating agency on June 23 in connection with The National Herald money laundering case.

But as she was hospitalised due to Covid-related complications, she had sought deferment of the summons. Rahul, however, was grilled by ED for five days. A Congress leader said if the agency conducts a similar, lengthy questioning of Sonia, Rahul’s plans of visiting Karnataka to take part in Siddaramaih’s birthday celebrations may be disrupted.

“But he will try his best to attend the event as he is on good terms with Siddaramaiah,” he added. Interestingly, KPCC president DK Shivakumar will also be present before ED in the national capital on July 31 in a separate money laundering case.