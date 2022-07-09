STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

UT Khader seeks clarity on animal sacrifice

MLA and deputy leader in the Assembly UT Khader on Friday said the government, in its order, has stated that buffaloes over 14 years old can be slaughtered.

Published: 09th July 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: MLA and deputy leader in the Assembly UT Khader on Friday said the government, in its order, has stated that buffaloes over 14 years old can be slaughtered.

“Let the government clarify whether these buffaloes can be considered for sacrifice during Bakrid,” he replied to a query from media persons on MLA Bharat Shetty’s statement to seize the property of cattle traffickers. He urged people not to take law into their hands and added even the Ulemas have said the same.

On Siddaramotsava, Khader said the programme is a symbol of unity of Congress leaders and BJP is not able to tolerate it. Khader said threatening a High Court judge after he ordered a thorough probe into the PSI scam is a serious matter. “The High Court ordered a probe after pulling up the ACB.

As the Opposition party, Congress demanded a fair probe, but the home minister and the government claimed that everything was okay and there were no irregularities in PSI recruitment. The government has failed in delivering justice to candidates who were selected. At this juncture, the judge who pulled up the government was threatened to be transferred, which is unfortunate,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
animal sacrifice UT Khader animal slaughter Bakrid
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp