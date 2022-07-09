UT Khader seeks clarity on animal sacrifice

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: MLA and deputy leader in the Assembly UT Khader on Friday said the government, in its order, has stated that buffaloes over 14 years old can be slaughtered.

“Let the government clarify whether these buffaloes can be considered for sacrifice during Bakrid,” he replied to a query from media persons on MLA Bharat Shetty’s statement to seize the property of cattle traffickers. He urged people not to take law into their hands and added even the Ulemas have said the same.

On Siddaramotsava, Khader said the programme is a symbol of unity of Congress leaders and BJP is not able to tolerate it. Khader said threatening a High Court judge after he ordered a thorough probe into the PSI scam is a serious matter. “The High Court ordered a probe after pulling up the ACB.

As the Opposition party, Congress demanded a fair probe, but the home minister and the government claimed that everything was okay and there were no irregularities in PSI recruitment. The government has failed in delivering justice to candidates who were selected. At this juncture, the judge who pulled up the government was threatened to be transferred, which is unfortunate,” he said.