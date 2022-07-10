Bakrid: Karnataka Police on their toes, hold peace meetings

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have held stationlevel peace meetings with the public across the state over the past 72 hours to ensure that the celebration of Bakrid is incident free.

“I have instructed the police to hold meetings wherever necessary and to ensure that the festival is celebrated without any problems. Accordingly, the police have held such meetings,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told TNSE.

The police across the state are extra vigilant as days leading to the festival have not been free of incidents. Especially after the communal flare-up at Kerur village in Vijaypura district, where three people sustained stab injuries during a clash between two groups. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Prathap Reddy held a video conference with his officers on Saturday and gave them detailed instructions to ensure that communal incidents are tackled effectively.

As Bakrid involves animal sacrifice, social media posts on transport of animals may lead to a law and order situation. The police were given a detailed list of dos and don’ts to maintain peace and security. “Police stations, inspectors concerned and assistant commissioners of police have also held meetings in Bengalulru to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully,’’ Reddy said.

KR Puram Police Inspector HL Nandeesha took to social media to explain how the public need to keep the police informed. During a meeting at his station, he explained to 40 people who attended how to ensure peace and not take the law into one’s own hands. Jurisdictional MLA and Minister Byrati Basavraj has instructed the police to ensure that things do not go out of hand and ensure that peace is maintained.