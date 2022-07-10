STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The little cloud comes down

A train pierces through the fog that has shrouded the meandering path of a bridge near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada.

By Express News Service

A train pierces through the fog that has shrouded the meandering path of a bridge near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada. The Western Ghats come alive with its unbroken chain of mountain that touches Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu during monsoon. Numerous streams dot the region surrounded by waterfalls.

The journey becomes enchanting with the beauty of nature, rain, and curved roads, far from the bustle of city. The coastal and Malnad region receive heavy rain as the Western Ghats act as a rain-barrier during south-west monsoon with many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan district receiving heavy to very heavy rain since the onset of monsoon on June 1. A bird soars over the hills under thick forest blanket with clouds rolling on its slopes.

Regular spells of rain amplify the serenity with cool breeze and the much-needed breath of fresh air. From June 1 to July 9, Karnataka has received 327mm of rainfall, an excess of 22 per cent from normal of 268.8mm, shows data from the India Meteorological Department. Rain in the Western Ghats have raised the water levels by three feet of the river Kali in Uttara Kannada district.

Around 25 km from Honnavar, is the Murudeshwar beach, famous for the world’s second tallest statue of Shiva, where tourists can enjoy a boat ride. From the beach, around 14 km away is the Bhatkal village, where a large number of people depend on agriculture. The Agumbe village in Shivamogga district, a three-hour drive from Honnavar, is an Unesco World Heritage site, nestled on the lap of the Western Ghats mountains and lush rainforest, known for its waterfalls | Shriram BN

