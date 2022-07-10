STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water released from KRS, Kabini reservoirs

With this, 13,511 cusecs of water was released from KRS on Saturday. Last year during the same period, the water level in the KRS was 88.96 ft.

Water being released from the KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk| udayshankar s

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With heavy rains lashing Kodagu district in Karnataka and Wayanad district in neighbouring Kerala, the irrigation department has released water to Tamil Nadu from both Kabini and KRS reservoirs. With the Heamavathi achukat area witnessing heavy downpour, water level in the KRS has touched 122.5ft as against the maximum of 124.8 ft.

With this, 13,511 cusecs of water was released from KRS on Saturday. Last year during the same period, the water level in the KRS was 88.96 ft. Meanwhile, irrigation officials have released 1,000 cusecs of water from Kabini reservoir in H D Kote taluk following heavy rains in Kerala. With an inflow of 15,727 cusecs of water, the water level has risen to 2,281.33 ft as against the maximum capacity of 2,284 ft. Haranagi reservoir in Kodagu is brimming with an inflow of 14,710 cusecs of water and a discharge of 14,100 cusecs.

