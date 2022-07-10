Week of heavy rain fills up dams across Karnataka

Shilpa P By

BENGALURU: With 94.1 per cent excess southwest monsoon showers in the State in just a week, all 13 major reservoirs have received bulk inflow of water, and their water levels have risen by 84.4 tmcft. Ever since the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1, the State had received 21.7 per cent deficit rainfall through the month, and reservoir levels had risen by just 8.94 tmcft in the entire month.

From July 1 to 7, Karnataka received 94.1 per cent excess (112.6mm against 58mm) southwest monsoon showers -- 101 per cent excess rainfall (28.1mm against 14mm) in south interior Karnataka; 76 per cent excess (36.9mm against 21mm) in north interior Karnataka, 89 per cent excess (260.1mm against 137.8mm) in Malnad, 105 per cent excess (523.8mm against 255.3mm) in the coastal areas.

Ever since the onset of the southwest monsoon, from June 1 to 30, the State received 21.7 per cent deficit rainfall (156.1mm against 199.4mm) -- 82.6% excess (119.6mm against 65.5mm) in south interior Karnataka; 12.6 per cent deficit (90mm against 103mm) in north interior Karnataka; 47.8 per cent deficit (189.4mm against 363mm) in Malnad; 35.9 per cent deficit rainfall (533.3mm against 831.5mm) in the coastal region. In the entire month, water levels in reservoirs had increased by 8.94 tmcft (from 280.98 tmcft to 289.92 tmcft).