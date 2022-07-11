BJP's unorganised workers in Karnataka flag lack of benefits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Executive meeting of BJP's unorganised workers forum was held on Sunday morning at Jagannath Bhavan where Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and state convenor of BJP Unorganized Workers Association Byatarange Gowda participated.

The unorganised workers complained that they do not receive the benefits the organised workers receive and want those benefits to be extended to them. It may be recalled that included more than 24.5 crore unorganized workers had registered on the E-Shram portal from across the nation.