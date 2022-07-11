Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appoints five new AICC secretaries in Karnataka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ BENGALURU: With months to go before the 2023 assembly polls, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed five new AICC secretaries in Karnataka after removing two of the incumbent.

While the new AICC secretaries, who will be attached to the general secretary in-charge for Karnataka, are D Sridhar Babu, PC Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt, those removed are Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Awla. "Congress president has appointed new AICC secretaries attached with the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka with immediate effect," said the party's official statement.

Babu, Vishnunadh and John are MLAs. "Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC secretaries," the statement said.

Congress is seeking to wrest the southern state from BJP. Congress was in power in the state from 2013-2018. Thereafter, Congress was part of a 14-month coalition with JDS which collapsed in 2019.