Monsoon havoc continues in Karnataka with two deaths

At Kaniyuru in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, two people were feared dead after their car accidentally fell into a rivulet on Manjeshwar-Subramanya state highway.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

A house inundated by gushing floodwaters following heavy rain that continued to pound Kodagu

A house inundated by gushing floodwaters following heavy rain that continued to pound Kodagu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Heavy rain continued to create havoc as reports of flooding, landslides and deaths came from different parts of the state on Sunday. At Kaniyuru in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, two people were feared dead after their car accidentally fell into a rivulet on Manjeshwar-Subramanya state highway.

They were identified as Dhanush (26) from Kundadka near Vitla and Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwar. They were heading towards Kaniyur from Puttur when their Maruti 800 car got swept away just past midnight. But the incident came to light only at 6 am when some residents noticed broken railings and parts of the car.

The CCTV footage from a nearby mosque showed the speeding car hitting the railing and then disappearing into the stream at 12:10 am. A search operation was launched and the car was found 60 metres away from the spot. 

The downpour also seems to be triggering tremors in many parts over the last few days. At 6.22 am on Sunday, an earthquake measuring 1.8 magnitude was recorded in Kodagu district. KSNMDC officials said the epicentre of the mild quake, which did not cause any damage, lay at 1.1 km south east of Aranthodu gram panchayat, Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kodagu. 

The heavy rainfall in the Hebri region over the last one week triggered landslides at the fourth and 10th curve in Agumbe Ghat, halting traffic on NH 169. Though the work to clear the road is on, the traffic movement is unlikely to be restored by Monday, authorities said.

In Dakshina Kannada, Kali River was flowing over the dam, cutting off access to Kadra town. The river has crossed the danger mark and people in several villages have been put on alert.

