'Need to foster religious harmony': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai wishes Bakrid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister CM Basavaraj Bommai wished Bakrid to Muslims across the country. Later he also tweeted, "Hearty greetings to all the people on the holy occasion of Ashada Ekadashi. I pray to God to bring happiness, peace and prosperity in the country."

Speaking at a public function on Sunday, he emphasised the need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. He said, "We need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. Social equality can be achieved only when there is social, economic and religious harmony."

He was speaking at 'Nudi Namana' programme organised to pay tribute to retired engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department late Dr L Shivalingaiah. Bommai also recalled his father late SR Bommai's close association with Shivalingaiah who was a man of high thinking, and was also responsible for preparing a blueprint for many irrigational projects in the state.

SR Bommai was the former CM of Karnataka. According to Bommai, Shivalinagaiah had a major role in the design and construction of many hospitals, including Victoria and Nimhans. He was instrumental in construction of many Dr BR Ambedkar institutions in the state.

"Shivalingaiah was a hard worker, an inspiration to youth, and he was the national president of BJP Dalit Morcha. The present generation has a lot to learn from Shivalingaiah's dedication and commitment to a cause," he said.