Officials try hard to ready canopy walk in Ballari's Sandur Hills

The district administration and forest department of Ballari division are trying to develop a canopy walk which will take the tourists closer to nature.

Published: 11th July 2022 05:50 AM

Lush green cover in Ballari's Sandur

Lush green cover in Ballari's Sandur. (File photo| EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The district administration and forest department of Ballari division are trying to develop a canopy walk which will take the tourists closer to nature. Karnataka's second canopy walk is all set to take shape in the picturesque Sandur hills, and by the end of this year, the Rs 3-crore project is expected to be completed.

The first canopy walk of the state was opened in the dense jungles of Western Ghats in Kali Tiger Reserve in 2018, and tourists can enjoy it throughout the year except during monsoon. The Sandur Hills are known as Sahyadri of Kalyana Karnataka which attracts a large number of tourists during monsoon.

Recently minister B Sriramulu had visited Sandur, and had announced that Sandur will be developed as a tourist hub in Ballari district. The canopy walk and glass bridge in Sandur are part of the plan. 

Sandeep Suryawanshi, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Ballari said the work on canopy walk and glass bridge will begin in August month. "The canopy walk is expected to be a major attraction for nature lovers. Sandur taluk has rich forest area. There are ample opportunities to build eco-friendly tourism in this region," he said.

"As per the detailed project report, a canopy walk has been planned at Narihalla check dam to Kudligi-Sandur Road which is about 450m. The walkway will have wooden planks. A photography point will be provided for the tourists atop the canopy walk. Similarly, a glass bridge will also be installed to bring the beauty of Sandur closer to tourists," he said.

Sandur Hills Kali Tiger Reserve Ballari Canopy walk
