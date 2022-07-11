STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

The RPF bans visitors entry to Dudhsagar waterfalls, tourists upset

Due to the rush of tourists on the sensitive Ghats which are not accessible other than the railway line, the RPF is having a tough time controlling the influx of tourists during this monsoon.

Published: 11th July 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

The RPF officials sending back a group of tourists at Dudhsagar railway station. (Photo | Express)

The RPF officials sending back a group of tourists at Dudhsagar railway station. (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has put a ban on the entry of tourists to scenic Dudhsagar waterfalls located on the borders of Karnataka and Goa. The waterfalls that is located about 15 km from Castle Rock railway station in Uttara Kannada district attract large numbers of visitors from throughout the country during the monsoon season when the cascades return to its fullest glory.

But due to the rush of tourists on the sensitive Ghats which are only accessible through the railway line, the RPF is having a tough time controlling the influx of tourists during this monsoon. A squad of RPF is now sending back the tourists in the same train towards Goa and not allowing them to get down at the Dudhsagar station. Last weekend, nearly 400 people who had come from different parts of the state were made to board the train and sent to Goa. 

In the last few years, with the increase in the numbers of tourists, there have been incidents of life loss, damage to railway properties and hurdles in train driving due to trekkers. The region has also witnessed landslides for the last few years and the security agencies are in no mood to take any chance with the tourists. 

Trekkers at the Dudhsagar waterfalls during the monsoon. (Photo | Express)

"The place is not accessible to the public. Any kind of entry is illegal. As of now we are warning people and sending them back from the Dudhsagar railway station. In future, we are planning to take legal action by booking cases under trespassing and other offenses. Most of the time the large group of students and youngsters come here putting themselves at risk," pointed out an RPF official.

"The Castle Rock and Dudhsagar areas are often on red alert during the monsoons. The RPF officials are now making regular announcements at Castle Rock railway stations that no tourists will be allowed to alight at the Dudhsagar railway station," the official added. 

The tour organisers however demanded that the state government must make plans to encourage monsoon tourism in this sector. "The Castle Rock railway station has its own history and the Dudhsagar waterfalls is best viewed during the monsoon. Control tourism set up can be floated to help those who come during the monsoon months," suggested a tour operator from Dandeli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force RPF Dudhsagar Waterfalls Dudhsagar
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp