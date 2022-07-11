The RPF bans visitors entry to Dudhsagar waterfalls, tourists upset

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has put a ban on the entry of tourists to scenic Dudhsagar waterfalls located on the borders of Karnataka and Goa. The waterfalls that is located about 15 km from Castle Rock railway station in Uttara Kannada district attract large numbers of visitors from throughout the country during the monsoon season when the cascades return to its fullest glory.

But due to the rush of tourists on the sensitive Ghats which are only accessible through the railway line, the RPF is having a tough time controlling the influx of tourists during this monsoon. A squad of RPF is now sending back the tourists in the same train towards Goa and not allowing them to get down at the Dudhsagar station. Last weekend, nearly 400 people who had come from different parts of the state were made to board the train and sent to Goa.

In the last few years, with the increase in the numbers of tourists, there have been incidents of life loss, damage to railway properties and hurdles in train driving due to trekkers. The region has also witnessed landslides for the last few years and the security agencies are in no mood to take any chance with the tourists.

Trekkers at the Dudhsagar waterfalls during the monsoon. (Photo | Express)

"The place is not accessible to the public. Any kind of entry is illegal. As of now we are warning people and sending them back from the Dudhsagar railway station. In future, we are planning to take legal action by booking cases under trespassing and other offenses. Most of the time the large group of students and youngsters come here putting themselves at risk," pointed out an RPF official.

"The Castle Rock and Dudhsagar areas are often on red alert during the monsoons. The RPF officials are now making regular announcements at Castle Rock railway stations that no tourists will be allowed to alight at the Dudhsagar railway station," the official added.

The tour organisers however demanded that the state government must make plans to encourage monsoon tourism in this sector. "The Castle Rock railway station has its own history and the Dudhsagar waterfalls is best viewed during the monsoon. Control tourism set up can be floated to help those who come during the monsoon months," suggested a tour operator from Dandeli.