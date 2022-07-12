Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy tests COVID positive, goes into home isolation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tested covid positive on Monday. He is stable.

Tweeting the same, Kumaraswamy said he had slight fever and body pain. When he got tested, it was covid positive.

"As per doctor's advice, I am getting treated at home and under home isolation", he said.

Further, Kumaraswamy said he will be at home for ten days and requested party members and the public not to meet him. He also requested whoever came in touch with him as primary contacts for the last three to four days to get tested.

It can be noted that Kumaraswamy had met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, ministers along with NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu who was in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The CM is leaving to the rain-affected area on Tuesday to the coastal and Malnad region. His tour to these areas depends on CM's test now.