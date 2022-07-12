Karnataka boy among 14 toppers in JEE-Main

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE-Main result 2022 session 1 for the June exam, conducted from June 24 to 30. Boya Haren Sathvik from the OBC category is the lone face from Karnataka among the 14 toppers to have received 100 NTA score in Session - 1, Paper -1 (BE/BTech), while Telangana, with four toppers, had the maximum number of toppers, followed by three from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Sneha Pareek from Assam was the only girl to have received 100 NTA score. In comparison, 13 boys received 100 NTA score. Two candidates from the OBC category; 10 from the general category, with two of these 10 from the EWS category, received 100 NTA score. Tanmay Gejapati from the ST category from Karnataka received 99.9456977 score.

As many as 8.72 lakh students registered for the test. NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers, and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, the agency stated. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.