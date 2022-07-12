STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Two youth who went fishing drown in Kalaburagi lake

As they did not know how to swim, all of a sudden they slipped in the mud and drowned.

Published: 12th July 2022 12:47 AM

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Two youths who went for fishing were drowned after they were caught in the mud of the lake at Kollur village of Afzalpur taluk on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwadeep Bovi (16) resident of Gobbur village and Deelip bovi (17) of bandarvad village. Police sources said that both the youths went for fishing in the lake situated in the outskirts of Kollur village.

As they did not know how to swim, all of a sudden they slipped in the mud and drowned. Bodies were removed from the lake and handed over to their parents after conducting the postmortem.

